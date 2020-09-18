‘Goodfellas’ Stars Celebrate 30th Anniversary in New Special

For the 30th anniversary of the famed mobster movie, REELZ is set to premiere Goodfellas: Behind Closed Doors on Saturday, September 26.

The classic drama had a star-studded cast all lined up to begin filming when one of Hollywood’s biggest names threatened to bow out.

“All the roles had been cast with powerhouse talent,” says series host Natalie Morales. “But as shooting begins, the most seasoned among them had doubts.”

“I never played anything like this, that kind of a lethal character and three days before we were about to shoot, I called my manager and said ‘Get me out,’ I had no idea what to do,” recalls Paul Sorvino, who portrayed gangster Paul Cicero in the 1990 crime film.

Sorvino joins fellow Goodfellas cast members Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta, who sit down to celebrate the blockbuster hit and their roles that chronicle the rise and spectacular fall of mobster Henry Hill and his crew of wise guys.

But Sorvino dug deep rather than quit and found his character before cameras rolled on the film directed by Oscar winner Martin Scorsese.

“I like to believe I’m sure of myself when I act. I know what I’m doing. When I’ve got that ready when I show up on set, there’s nothing bad that can happen, everything’s OK,” Sorvino says.

For more, watch Goodfellas: Behind Closed Doors on REELZ Saturday, September 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com.