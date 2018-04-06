Everybody makes mistakes! Gordon Ramsay is getting roasted after an old clip from The F Word resurfaced, in which the chef was told he couldn’t properly cook pad Thai.

A Twitter user shared the 30-second clip earlier this week, which is from a 2009 episode of the British series. In the episode, Ramsay was set to visit the Wimbledon Thai temple in London to cook for Buddhist monks. He stopped by the Blue Elephant restaurant, where head chef Chang was to help him learn how to prepare Thailand’s traditional stir-fried rice noodle dish.

The MasterChef host, 51, then prepared his “quick and easy” version of the meal. “Can I have a taste? Before you call it pad Thai I have to taste it first,” Chang said, taking a bite and immediately looking disappointed by the TV personality’s cooking.

“What do you want to know from me? Ask me,” Chang finally said, with a blank look on his face.

“How is it?” Ramsay asked, and added: “Oh, no! Look at that face.”

“This is not pad Thai at all, no. Pad Thai has to be sweet, sour and salty,” Chang responded.

“I think that doesn’t taste too bad,” Ramsay said defending his dish, “It’s not perfect.”

Chang then cut in, saying: “For you, but not for me.”

People have been reacting to the clip with their own take on the interaction between the two chefs. “My parents used to look at me this way,” one Twitter user wrote in reference to Chang’s facial expression. Another tweeted: “He looks SO insulted lol.”

You can tell he didn't even know where to begin with Gordon Ramsay pic.twitter.com/NpcwsyuJzW — flying nimbus (@OldManDes) April 3, 2018

Hey @GordonRamsay I made some pad Thai, what do you think? pic.twitter.com/cdjNjEWJGO — Ashton (@AshtonSmith1994) April 6, 2018

Others believed the Hell’s Kitchen host — who is known for his harsh critiques of other people’s dishes in his TV shows and on social media — deserved the criticism. “He gave Gordon a taste of his own medicine lmao,” one user wrote.

that asian chef @ gordon ramsay when he said he didnt like his pad thai and gordon said it isnt too bad pic.twitter.com/8Hd3YdIwyY — 🖤 (@abstractIove) April 4, 2018

I want to know which legend found the Gordon Ramsay pad Thai scene from 7 years ago and made a meme 😂😂 — Tanwir (@Tanwir_Ahmed) April 5, 2018

Another added: “This episode was GOLD – Gordon yells at people for getting risotto wrong but can’t wrap dumplings for a basic dim sum lunch.”

That video of Gordon Ramsay being told his Pad Thai is shit will never not be funny. — Rameez Malik (@RameezMalik) April 6, 2018

The F Word aired on England’s Channel 4 for five seasons from 2005 to 2010. Watch the full clip here.

