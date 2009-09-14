Gossip Girl’s Dorota Shares Her Top 5 Show Moments

As the series premieres its third season tonight, Zuzanna Szadkowski looks back on her time as Blair Waldorf's beloved maid, Dorota, on the CW's teen drama Gossip Girl in an exclusive interview with Usmagazine.com.

On Szadkowski's must list? Setting up dates for Chuck (Ed Westwick) and Blair (Leighton Meester), who enter into season two as an on-again couple. And "spearing trash for Miss Blair in Central Park when she had to do community service," the actress says. "That was fun!"

Find out the rest of the actress' favorite moments before Gossip Girl airs on the CW Sept. 14 at 8 p.m./ET.

