Introducing … the star of your nightmares. In a new teaser for Gotham‘s final two episodes, Cameron Monaghan‘s Jeremiah seems to be completely gone and someone else has arrived. The Joker (although the show cannot officially call him that) has been created.

In the horrifying 44-second clip, a mostly bald Monaghan is in jail and his face is covered with scars as a creepy version of “I Feel Pretty” plays. Then, the video cuts to that scarred face in full Joker makeup. “I feel something new, something beautiful,” the actor, 25, says.

The Shameless star opened up about the third character and his ending in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly at TCA in January 2018.

“I think that people are really going to react well to it. It’s something that I’m very proud of. It’s something that hasn’t been spoiled yet and I want to keep it that way,” he told Us. “It’s funny, the thing with a prequel, you kind of know where it’s all going in general, but sometimes you get these little happy surprises and really amazing reveals that you don’t get to know and this is one of them. This is one of those where I think it works.”

The actor, who said he’s “psyched” for audiences to finally see, also had an OMG moment while on set. “I was like ‘Wow, I’m accomplishing a life goal while doing this. This is completely surreal,'” he shared.

He was also able to make the character his own, thanks to the network. “It was an interesting challenge obviously and a little bit nerve racking but thankfully the response has been overwhelmingly great,” Monaghan said. “This year is the most lenient they’ve been allowing us to dive in, and I think we’re really better off for it; I’m really happy with where the story goes. It feels like a very logical conclusion to it.”

The final two episodes of Gotham air on Fox Thursday, April 18, and April 25, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!