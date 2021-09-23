Governors Ball Music Festival 2021: Everything to Know

New York City, it’s time to party! After being forced to cancel Governors Ball in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the music festival is back (and making changes) in 2021. Us Weekly has rounded up everything you need to know about this year’s Gov Ball.

When?

The three-day festival begins on Friday, September 24, and ends on Sunday, September 26.

Where?

Traditionally held at Randalls Island in New York City, the music festival will be held at Citi Field in Queens in 2021 (and for the foreseeable future).

“The festival venue will be modeled upon the one of a kind 360° layout. … [and] Founders Entertainment produced The Meadows Music and Arts Festival, which was named Stereogum’s ‘Best NYC Festival of 2016,’” a press release reads.

Who?

Musicians performing in 2021 include Billie Eilish, Leon Bridges, 24KGoldn, ASAP Rocky, J Balvin, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Ellie Goulding, Young Thug and Carly Rae Jepsen.

How to Go

Three-day general admission tickets are still available for $319 plus fees and one-day passes are also for sale for $129 plus fees. For VIP access, music lovers will have to buy via resale.

The COVID-19 Rules

To attend Gov Ball in 2021, fans must be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of each day of attendance.

Behind the Music

Gov Ball features drink vendors, including Bacardi rum’s festival-inspired cocktails and boozy popsicles and Babe Wine’s Bus Station. Food options include Milk & Cream Bar, Arancini Bros, Lobster Joint, Friterie and Taqueria Diana.