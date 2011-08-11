Grade Katie Holmes as a So You Think You Can Dance Judge

Katie Holmes already showed off her moves on So You Think You Can Dance in a sultry Tyce Diorio routine in 2009, and on Wednesday night's season 8 performance finale, she finally had the chance to prove her worth as a guest judge.

Critiquing routines by finalists Melanie Moore, Sasha Mallory, Marko Germar and Tadd Gadduang, Holmes, 32, was impressed by the numbers, but if you ask Us, she did little in the way of offering constructive criticism.

With daughter Suri, 5, milling around the FOX soundstage during the show, Holmes paid special attention to Moore and Mallory, applauding them for everything from their stage presence to their wardrobe choices. "You're so energetic and I believe the story that you're telling," she gushed after Moore and All-Star partner Robert Roldan performed.

SYTYCD's executive producer Nigel Lythgoe was thrilled to welcome Holmes to the panel, which also included Mary Murphy and Kenny Ortega.

"I adore [Katie]," he told reporters backstage after Wednesday's show of Holmes, who serves on the board of directors for his Dizzy Feet Foundation. "She's been very passionate about watching the show. She wasn't rude to anybody tonight. It's not her job to go 'you suck.' That's my job. I don't mind being booed. I don't like other people being booed."

As the season eight champ is crowned on tonight's finale, revisit Holmes' guest judge critiques in the clip above and tell Us what grade she deserves.

