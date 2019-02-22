‘Greta’ Trailer: Chloe Grace Moretz Discovers a Dark Secret

In too deep? It appears so in the new trailer for Greta, a thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Maika Monroe and Isabelle Huppert. Shortly after losing her mother, Frances (Moretz) finds a purse on the subway and returns it to Greta (Huppert), a French piano teacher who is searching for friendship. The two immediately create a bond – that goes much deeper and darker than either were expecting.

“I’ve been so lonely since my daughter left,” Greta tells Frances in the new trailer. She responds, “Well, I can help you.” Throughout it all, Frances’ BFF Erica (Monroe) continuously warns her that something is off.

“Greta is my friend,” Frances later states – but soon realizes she’s in over her head. “No one leaves Greta,” Greta herself tells Frances in the chilling trailer. The voiceover also hauntingly says, “We all have our secrets.”

Greta hits theaters Friday, March 1.

