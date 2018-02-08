Nothing wrong with some friendly competition! The surgical competition brought some old relationships back together during the Thursday, February 8, episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Also, April Kepner (Sarah Drew) showed off her wild side to avoid her feelings. Check out the biggest moments from Thursday’s episode of the ABC drama.

Kepner Goes Bad

Kepner has been turning to drinking and casual sex with interns to deal with the pain of losing a patient two weeks ago. She tries to avoid talking about the losing patient during childbirth — who was her ex Matthew’s wife — as much as possible. Kepner tried to keep her sexual endeavour on the down low at work, which was hard because the intern wouldn’t leave her alone.

“I’m like a sex vampire,” she said.

She is coordinating the contest at the hospital, and nearly forgot to show up on the first day to explain the rules. “Good God, I’ve created a monster,” Webber said after Kepner snapped at every doctor after showing up late.

Arizona Gets Back With Her Ex

Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) was also distraught about losing the patient who was a mother, but decided to turn her sadness into something positive. “It wasn’t your fault but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t fix it,” she said to Kepner.

Robbins created a proposal for how to reduce mortality of mothers giving birth and was accepted into the contest. She turned to her ex Carina Deluca (Stefania Spampinato) to be her partner on the project, but it ended up being much more.

“Partner? Only on the study?” Deluca said. The two ended up making out in the bar to celebrate their professional and personal reconnection.

Bailey Scares an Intern

After Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson)’s traumatic experience last week, she was taking some vacation days and getting some well-deserved rest. Well, sort of. She convinced an intern, who they call ”Glasses,” to bring her supplies from the hospital so she could develop her plan from the comfort of her own bed. She made him swear to secrecy so her husband wouldn’t find out that she was working.

“What happens here, stays here. No one needs to know what we do in this room,” Bailey told the intern.

However, she didn’t tell him what was going on at all, and he felt really uncomfortable that Bailey was making sexual advances on him. She was quick to let him know she definitely wasn’t into doing anything like that at all.

Wilson Enjoys Her Freedom

Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) is finally free since her abusive ex died. She kept pinching herself throughout the episode because she couldn’t believe she didn’t have to live in fear anymore. She helped Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) develop an idea for the contest, and Meredith included her as her partner on the proposal. Wilson couldn’t believe she could finally publish her work without fear of being harmed and even told Meredith to include a portion of her given name on the paper. She’s definitely enjoying some long-awaited freedom.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

