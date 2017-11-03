That was fast! Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) started hooking up with other people during the Thursday, November 2, episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Also, Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) decided to risk her life so she could finally be free of her abusive ex. Oh, and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) got nominated for an unbelievable award.

The episode was filled with new romances, break ups and lots of drama, so sit back and check out the top moments from the show.

Hunt and Shepherd Got Frisky — With Other People

Hunt and Shepherd broke things off, but agreed to be “real friends” who actually talked to one another about stuff — including relationships with other people. And it didn’t take long for them to enjoy their newfound freedom and start new flings!

Shepherd had her mentor, Thomas Koracick (Greg Germann), help her perform surgery the first day she returned to work because she was unsure of her abilities. Working side-by-side apparently created sexual tension between the two because before viewers knew it, the two surgeons were getting it on.

“That was inevitable,” Koracick said when they finished. He could say that again.

It didn’t take long for Hunt to follow suit. He and Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) hit it off at the intern mixer and ended up making out! The worst part was when Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Giannioti) caught his sister and Hunt right after he agreed to move in with the head of trauma. This is definitely going to be an awkward living situation.

Warren Makes a Big Move

Ben Warren (Jason Winston George) has been up to something this season. He’s constantly working out and sneaking around, and the show finally revealed why.

“I’m not a white coat guy,” Warren told his friends. “I’m a run into the fire guy.”

He revealed that he was accepted into fire training camp and was looking to switch careers. During the season 13 finale, Warren got an adrenaline rush when the hospital was on fire and he was saving lives, which planted the idea in his head. Also, the actor has already been cast as a series regular in a still-unnamed firefighter spinoff show. It’s good he’s finally doing what he loves, but he still hasn’t told wife Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) about his plans and she definitely won’t approve.

“The only thing I’ve ever been sure of in my life is Miranda Bailey, but don’t tell her,” Warren said to his friends.

Avery and Pierce Are Heating Up

Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) have had chemistry for awhile now. What makes it stranger is that they are kind of related. He asked his friends if they thought Pierce was his sister, and they all said no. However, they got uncomfortable when he brought up Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) sleeping with Meredith even though they don’t consider each other siblings.

“Who said anything about sleeping together?” Karev said. Too far, Avery.

Wilson Is Taking a Stand

Meredith became a medical journal’s cover girl for the surgery she performed with the help of Avery and Wilson. However, Meredith’s name was the only one appearing in the article because Avery had a conflict of interest and Jo didn’t want her abusive ex-husband to see her picture and find her. Because of this, Karev asked Meredith to be nice to Wilson, and it ended up being a little creepy instead.

“I’m not a victim. I don’t need special treatment,” Wilson said. “Can you stop treating me like I’m made of glass?”

Meredith told her Karev put her up to it, but she was still proud of Wilson anyway.

Wilson, who is now in the running to become chief resident, also got some legal advice from a patient who was a judge and dealt with domestic violence cases.

“I don’t want to hide anymore,” Wilson told Karev. “I’m going to file for divorce.” The move is risky, but it would mean living her life freely.

More Accolades for Meredith

Meredith was having a rough day at the hospital this week. She lost a patient after performing a risky surgery and she just seemed exhausted in general. Webber called her down to the mixer and she hesitantly followed. When she walked in, she was met with a huge applause from the room.

Webber then announced she had been nominated for a Harper-Avery Award, to which she had the most Meredith Grey response of all time.

“I need to drink,” she said.

That’s the spirit!

Tell Us: Do you think Avery and Pierce will hook up?

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

