Sibling rivalry! Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) would not stop being an overprotective brother when Megan Hunt (Abigail Spencer) tried to move away with Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) on the Thursday, October 26, episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Here are the five biggest moments from this week’s ABC drama.

Hunt Won’t Leave Megan Alone

Megan was leaving to meet Riggs and her son at their new home in California, and Hunt would not leave her alone. He was so sad she was leaving and even drove with her the entire way to try to convince her to turn around and stay in Seattle.

“You make rash, reckless decisions,” Hunt said.

Megan was so over him that she literally kicked him out of her car at one point after he gave a half-hearted apology. She later told her brother that her time in captivity is the reason why she’s moving to the beach.

“If I ever get out, I am going to live by the ocean in California and I’m going to feel that water every day,” she said. Eventually, Hunt came around to the idea but he definitely wasn’t happy about it.

Megan and Riggs Cheated on Each Other

The episode featured flashbacks of the days before Megan was kidnapped. Viewers got to see Riggs propose to Megan with another woman’s necklace to avoid her finding out he cheated. However, Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) found out he was deceitful and made him fess up.

“People mess up and people forgive,” Teddy said. “It’s what most pop songs and most modern literature is about.”

When he did ask for the necklace back, Megan thought he was doing so because he found out she cheated too. The entire scenario is a huge reason why Megan got kidnapped in the first place. Her patient, who ended up being a terrorist, needed help and she wanted to be as far away from Riggs as possible. Hunt ordered for her to get an unauthorized helicopter to go elsewhere and is why she was eventually missing for a decade.

Riggs Shows His Fatherly Skills

Riggs and Megan’s son Farouk (Bardia Seiri) got some one-on-one time while waiting for Megan. Riggs tried to fix up the house and talk about how great their new life was going to be, but Farouk was having a hard time adjusting. Riggs assured him he wasn’t the only one scared.

“I’m a little terrified of starting over here,” Riggs said. “I guess I’m going to have to be OK not knowing all of the answers.”

Riggs proved he had some serious paternal skills. He also showed how much he cares about Megan because he was willing to give up his job and his home to move away with her so she could live out her dream.

Riggs Might Still Love Meredith

Despite the happy new life Megan and Riggs were starting, Riggs still couldn’t get over Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). When he was waiting around for Megan to get home, he pulled out his phone and texted her “Thank you.” She responded with the same message back and he chuckled to himself, but appeared sad.

Shepherd and Hunt Break it Off for Good

Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) moved back home with Hunt and was trying to lead a normal life. However, Hunt ran off with his sister and didn’t tell her. When he got back, they had some talking to do.

“Amelia, I am so sorry,” Hunt said. “It feels like we don’t know each other.” Amelia understood, and the two gave each other their wedding rings back. “You married a tumor. I get it,” Amelia said.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

