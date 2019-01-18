Back in action! The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are dealing with the aftermath of a storm that hit Seattle and the repercussions it may have on their personal relationships during the Thursday, January 17, Grey’s Anatomy episode. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was with a choice to make: Will it be Link (Chris Carmack) or DeLuca (Giacomo Gianetti)?

Since Meredith and DeLuca didn’t have cell service in the elevator, they had nothing to do but wait — and at first, Meredith was firm on her decision that she wasn’t going to give in to him, no matter how he felt about her. The longer they spent in the elevator, the deeper they got into their conversation, and Meredith found out that DeLuca also grew up with famed surgeons as parents. Maybe they have more in common than she thought?

That only led to DeLuca asking Meredith why she’s so set on what a mistake dating him would be, and she didn’t have a good answer for him. Just as they were about to kiss, the elevator doors popped open, and it was time to go get matchmaker CeCe the heart transplant she was waiting for.

But since CeCe waited so long for her heart, she didn’t make it. Meredith spent a few final moments with her closing and told her where she thinks her love life is headed.

“I nearly kissed the Italian one. I may kiss the other one too. Because I mean, look at him,” she said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever find love again. But I’m happier than I’ve been in a long time. I’m having fun. And when I do, I hear your voice. Thank you, CeCe.”

Secret’s Out

Right after Teddy (Kim Raver) told Owen (Kevin McKidd) that she was pregnant with his baby, she became stuck in an elevator with him … and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) right. They were forced to operate on their crashing patient while stuck, but that didn’t keep them from arguing about the major bomb Teddy had just dropped.

Later, when Teddy and Owen had the chance to catch up in private, he said he wanted to be involved in the baby’s life, even though it was obviously going to be complicated. In the end, it seemed to bring them closer together.

“Hey, we’re gonna have a baby,” Owen said through happy tears. But one person was not too happy: Amelia.

“I’m gonna be there for the baby, but nothing between Teddy and me is happening. It’s not an option,” Owen told Amelia, but that wasn’t enough to convince her. She responded, “She is here. She is Teddy. And she’s pregnant with your baby. She’s an option. You are such a good man, Owen, and I’m gonna give you time to consider your options.”

Jackson’s Bad News

Meanwhile, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) spilled the beans about Catherine (Debbie Allen) and her cancer diagnosis, and she was still struggling with the fact that she didn’t know if her relationship with Jackson (Jesse Williams) was a good idea. Jackson, on the the other hand, was unable to get in contact with his mom, but he knew it was time to fill Richard (James Pickens Jr.) in.

So, how did that end? We’ll see next week.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

