Grey Solan Memorial has turned into Heartbreak Hotel. Multiple stars of Grey’s Anatomy spoke out on social media following the shocking news, announced on Thursday, March 9, that stars Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw were leaving. Capshaw, who plays Arizona Robbins, and Drew, who plays April Kepner, are exiting due to creative direction, Deadline revealed.

Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson on ABC’s medical drama, shared a photo with Capshaw and Drew on Thursday, calling out that it was International Women’s Day. “I dedicate today to these two women who I respect and adore so f#cking much,” she wrote.

Justin Chambers, who plays Alex Karev, retweeted a fan who tweeted that they were going to miss Alex and Arizona’s friendship. “Me too,” he wrote with a sad face. “One of the best scene partners I’ve ever worked with. She’d make me act better.”

One of the best scene partners I've ever worked with. She'd make me act better. https://t.co/txL88CZikI — Justin Chambers (@7JustinChambers) March 9, 2018

Caterina Scorsone, who plays Amelia Shepherd, also posted an group Instagram photo of some of the women on the show: “A post to honor the beautiful, smart, kind, powerful, women that I’ve had the privilege of sharing life with these past years. Sisterhood. Friendship. Balance it out with some Matriarchy.”

She later shared individual posts. On a photo of Drew, she wrote, “If you ever need grace to show up pronto, this is the girl you need to call. Direct line.” She then posted one of Capshaw: “If you don’t know what to do or how to do it, this woman will show up with armies and supplies. She will patiently guide you through whatever it is and check in with you after and tell you you did it beautifully.”

Following the news, star Ellen Pompeo called out Deadline for mentioning the exit announcement came “on the heels” of her recent interview and pay renegotiation, where she revealed to The Hollywood Reporter she was making nearly $20 million a year. “It’s unfortunate that Deadline chooses to try to pit women against eachother on International Womens Day,” she wrote. “I’m a big girl Deadline can take shots at me if they want but to the fans please don’t fall into that trap. This is above my pay grade.”

Showrunner Krista Vernoff also chimed in, defending Pompeo and explaining the the exit was due to story line changes. “The only thing constant on Grey’s Anatomy as Ellen Pompeo is our penchant for reinvention. It is part of our success and what keeps the show exciting,” she posted. “We love these actresses and we love these characters and it felt true and right creatively to wrap up their stories. And that is the whole story.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV News and interviews subscribe to our new podcast ‘Watch With Us’ below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!