Taking the next steps. Camilla Luddington opened up about season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy at San-Diego Comic Con, stopping by the Us Weekly suite to promote Shadow of the Tomb Raider. She voices heroine Lara Croft in the video games, a project she’s been part of for 10 years.

“I definitely have moments where I wake up in the morning and I wonder, ‘Who am I? What accent am I using? Do I save lives or do I kill people?’ Those are my main morning questions over coffee,” she told Us about juggling her two jobs. “There’s no romantic comedy element to Tomb Raider. So anytime I go to do Tomb Raider, I know that I’m going to be exhausted at the end. So there are some days that I do wish that I was just heading over to the Jolex loft and was just goofing around, for sure. But instead, I have to go and drown for the day.”

Speaking of Jolex, Luddington, 34, said that she hopes the newlyweds take a big step this season. “I know the writers are saying that next season is the season of love. I think for Jo and Alex, as far as I’m aware, they are navigating newlywed life together. I don’t know what necessarily that means,” she admitted to Us.

She continued: “I want them to have some sort of shared responsibility together. I don’t know if that means adopting a fish or having a dog, but I want to see them coparent before they ever have a kid and see what that side looks like. I don’t trust them with a dog. I imagine them getting, like, fajitas for their dog. They’re not buying dog food. They’re, like, ridiculous dog parents. That’s why I say a fish. Start them off with, like, a goldfish.”

She also added that she’s hopeful Jo will also make strides in her personal life and find her family. “As much as she might not want to admit it now, I think that she wants to have answers to why she was left in the way that she was left,” she added. “I think it’s understandable and it would help heal that hurt that she has in her life with regards to her upbringing.”

Watch the full video above for more on Jolex and the future of the show. Grey’s Anatomy returns on ABC September 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

