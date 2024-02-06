Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting another docuseries on Lifetime.

The network announced on Tuesday, February 6, that the show — which is currently untitled and does not have a premiere date — will explore the 32-year-old’s life after prison.

“Millions have followed Gypsy’s story and are invested in seeing what is in store for her next,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming for A&E, Lifetime and LMN said in a press release. “After a lifetime of trauma and serving her time, we are all rooting for Gypsy to embrace all that life has to offer and become the woman she always wanted to be.”

Blanchard was featured in a separate Lifetime series titled The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which debuted last month. In December 2023, Blanchard was released from prison after serving seven years for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who allegedly abused her throughout her childhood.

In 2015, Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were arrested after Dee Dee was found dead from multiple stab wounds in her Springfield, Missouri, home. She was 48.

Gypsy’s mother was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, “a psychological disorder marked by attention-seeking behavior by a caregiver through those who are in their care,” according to WebMD.

Gypsy was raised believing that she suffered from leukemia, muscular dystrophy, brain damage, seizures and vision and hearing impairments, among other illnesses. She was also convinced that she needed a wheelchair and feeding tube, with Dee Dee raising money to fund her daughter’s medical care.

During a 2020 appearance on ABC News’ 20/20, Gypsy claimed that her mother “physically chained me to the bed and put bells on the doors,” alleging that Dee Dee “told … anybody that I probably would’ve trusted that I was going through a phase and to tell her if I was doing anything behind her back.”

Gypsy further alleged that her mother “got jealous” after she met Godejohn online “because I was spending a little too much attention on him,” claiming, “She had ordered me to stay away from him.”

While in prison, Gypsy became a household name after appearing in the 2017 HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest. Joey King later portrayed Gypsy in The Act, a Hulu miniseries released in 2019. Patrica Arquette won an Emmy for her performance as Dee Dee.

Gypsy’s case drew widespread attention both during and after her time in prison. In April 2023, Gypsy called out former Bachelorette contestant Josh Sieter — who appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season — after he sent her messages while she was in prison and claimed they were in a relationship. (Gypsy married Ryan Anderson in 2022.)

“She doesn’t need a man because she is happily married to Ryan and in love. She is very busy preparing for her pending parole,” her family noted in a statement at the time, noting that they were “fully aware” of Sieter’s outreach.

Shortly before she was released, Gypsy told TMZ in November 2023 that she hoped to meet Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game on New Year’s Eve, which she and her husband had tickets for. However, TMZ later reported that Gypsy due to her parole. Instead of spending the day with Swift, 34, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Gypsy posed in a New Orleans Saints jersey to celebrate the new year.

“Louisiana love 🥰NFL game day!” she captioned an Instagram post.