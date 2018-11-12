🔊 SOUND ON 🔊 Jared Goff just audibled to "Halle Berry" 😂😂 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/RhW6Dbcesy — Mostly Football (@MostlyFBShow) November 11, 2018

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff had a very good weekend: Not only did his team beat the Seattle Seahawks, but the 24-year-old NFL star got the attention of Halle Berry.

During the Rams-Seahawks game on Sunday, November 11, Goff called an audible, yelling out “Halle Berry” to his teammates to cue a confidential play. CBS’s microphones caught the audio, and the 52-year-old Oscar winner noticed.

“Hold up,” Berry tweeted that afternoon. “@JaredGoff16 @RamsNFL – What is a ‘Halle Berry’?? 🤔😂”

Goff found out about the Kidnap actress’s tweet as he talked to reporters in the locker room after the game. “Wait, hold on, are you serious?” he giddily exclaimed, according to ESPN. “She heard it!”

He later tweeted back, telling the actress it’s his “favorite play ever.”

It’s my favorite play ever https://t.co/YLWi7c3DNE — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) November 12, 2018

Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, perhaps mocking his teammate’s lack of chill, replied with two monkey-covering-eyes emoji and three crying-laughing emoji. And former Rams QB Dan Orlovsky tweeted, “Easy there young fella.”

Goff showed off Berry’s tweets to the other Rams players in the locker room. “It’s so funny,” he reflected. “The thing is, when [head coach Sean McVay] called it, I was like, ‘It’s so quiet right now, this is going to get on TV.’”

McVay, of course, declined to reveal what the “Halle Berry” play entails, but the 32-year-old assured reporters that it was a compliment.

“She’s a very attractive woman that players know,” he said. “And it’s related to the play.”

