Something to celebrate! Broadway’s hit musical Hamilton is headed to Puerto Rico.

The Tony Award-winning show will head to the island in early 2019 for a three-week run where the Hamilton creator and star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, will reprise his leading role of Alexander Hamilton.

According to Playbill, Miranda, and producer Jeffrey Seller made the announcement on the Teatro stage at the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan on Wednesday, November 8. The theater, which suffered damage during Hurricane Maria, will undergo restorations prior to housing the musical from January 8-27, 2019.

“When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico but also return again to the title role,” Miranda said in a statement. “In the aftermath of Maria, we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever.”

Miranda, whose parents were both born in Puerto Rico, has played a vital part in fundraising after the island suffered horrific damage in September from Hurricane Maria.

Hamilton took home 11 Tony Awards in June 2016, and Miranda earned a MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant for his work in fusing politics and Broadway. The show originally debuted Off-Broadway at the Public Theater in February 2015, then was transferred to Broadway in August 2015.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!