Food fight! Harry Styles debuted his much-anticipated “Kiwi” music video on Wednesday, November 8, and it does not disappoint.

The video opens with the disclaimer, “No children or animals were harmed in the making of this film.” Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actress Beau Gadsdon plays a miniature version of Styles, 23, complete with his One Direction-era long hair and a floral Gucci suit. She kicks off the video by storming down the hallway of an elementary school while carrying a container of cupcakes underneath her arm.

Upon entering the school’s gymnasium, Gadsdon slams her Tupperware to the ground and begins chucking the blue-frosted cupcakes at a number of fellow schoolchildren, who quickly follow suit. When Gadsdon runs out of sweets, she darts toward the stockpile of pastries in the center of the room.

Enter Styles. Wearing the same suit as the child actress, the singer-songwriter walks into the gymnasium with an adorable golden retriever in his arms. He sends out a battle cry as several other puppies run past to clean up the mess left behind.

The video ends with Styles posing for a class portrait with the students, whose clothes are smeared with frosting. As the final note of the rock song plays, the former boy bander smirks and the video cuts to black.

“Kiwi” is the third single off Styles’ self-titled debut solo album, following “Sign of the Times” and “Two Ghosts.”

