Missing Boy Raps With Brothers in Homemade Clip

As Laramie County, Colorado, authorities continue to search for six-year-old Falcon Heene — last spotted near the helium balloon constructed by his adventurous family — a homemade music video has emerged on HuffingtonPost.com.

Before the video begins, scrolling text criticizes (in strong language) superficial lifestyles, soccer moms, obesity, overprotectiveness and consumerism.

Their father is Richard, 45, a storm scientist. ABC's website notes that the parents will take their sons "out of school on storm-chasing missions to prove Richard's theories about magnetic fields and gravity."

The Heene family — which appeared in the 100th episode of ABC's Wife Swap — was constructing an experimental 20-foot helium balloon attached to their home earlier today, and it was initially believed that young Falcon boarded the "flying saucer," which is capable of ascending to about 10,000 feet.

After accidentally taking off, the aircraft landed about 40 miles from where it took off two hours later. The six-year old is now missing.