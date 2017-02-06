Our world just got turned upside down! The first trailer for season 2 of Netlfix’s hit series Stranger Things dropped during Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5, and we officially cannot wait. Watch the preview above!

In the 37-second clip, our favorite kid actors Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Noah Schnapp (Will) are at it again, getting into even more trouble and fighting off new threats. As harrowing scenes — including bright red thunderstorms and a giant, spider-like monster! — flash across the screen, a banner ominously reads, “The world is turning upside down.”

In theme with the new ad’s catchphrase, several of the young stars who appear in the '80s-inspired show have taken to Instagram to express their excitement over Stranger Things’ second installment by sharing pictures of themselves upside down.

Sorry guys, no spoilers! #worldupsidedown #superbowl51 A post shared by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

“Sorry guys, no spoilers! #worldupsidedown #superbowl51,” Matarazzo, 14, wrote alongside an inverted pic of himself covering his ears. For her part, Brown, 12, shared an overturned photo of herself covering her mouth, accompanied by a series of monkey emojis.

???#WorldUpsideDown A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

McLaughlin, 15, echoed Matarazzo’s message, telling fans that spoilers are off-limits. “Sorry guy's, we're excited too…..but NO MORE SPOILERS!!!” he captioned his ‘gram. And 12-year-old Schnapp’s upended post showed the child star covering his ears and closing his eyes. “#worldupsidedown#superbowl51,” he hashtagged the pic.

Sorry guy's, we're excited too…..but NO MORE SPOILERS!!!????????????????? #worldupsidedown A post shared by Caleb McLaughlin (@therealcalebmclaughlin) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:56pm PST

Schnapp also posted a cute, short clip of himself and the cast watching the trailer play in real time during the big game. “Fun video of us seeing the S2 teaser!!! Link in bio!” he captioned the video. “Go check it out! #season2 #spoileralert? #strangerthings”

Fun video of us seeing the S2 teaser!!! Link in bio! Go check it out! #season2 #spoileralert? #strangerthings A post shared by ?Noah Schnapp? (@noahschnapp) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

Stranger Things returns to Netflix for season 2 this Halloween.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!