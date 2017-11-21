Home for the holidays! Country music star Martina McBride is gearing up for the holiday season and is sharing her entertaining tips with Us Weekly. Watch the video above!

Table Décor

When friends and family gather round for a holiday meal, McBride, 51, suggests that centerpieces be short so “you don’t have to peak around.”

“We’ve all been to those dinner parties where you have to peak around and the centerpieces are beautiful,” McBride told Us. “But you can’t see the people you are talking to.”

Turning Old Decorations Into New

Instead of buying new Christmas decorations each year, the 14-time Grammy nominee suggests working with what you have. McBride says to take old ornaments or pine cones and stack them in a glass container.

Be Prepared

Although McBride will make a holiday meal straight from her 2014 cookbook Around the Table: Recipes and Inspiration for Gatherings Throughout the Year, she is always prepared for unexpected guests.

“I always like to have something to serve that is quick, like cheese, crackers, fruit and nuts,” McBride told Us. “I recently partnered with Bob Evans and what I love about this is that they have side items. They have mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and comfort food that you can keep in your fridge if you have an unexpected guest.”

Classic Sounds

It wouldn’t be a holiday party without some music. McBride, who kicks off her Joy of Christmas Tour on November 24, says you can’t go wrong with the classics.

“I love the classics,” McBride told Us. “We put on Nate King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, all the classic holiday albums.”

To find out more of McBride’s holiday tips, watch the video above.

