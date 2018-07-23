Bill Skarsgard will do anything for Stephen King. So when the actor, who also famously took on the role of Pennywise in It, landed a part in Castle Rock, he went to the extremes. Playing a character who is found after living in solitary confinement, he knew he had to get into that headspace – and get the look down.

“I wanted to lose weight because I wanted the character to be more gaunt and ghostlike and malnourished and look weak,” Skarsgard, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con. “I basically did the Keto diet. You get into ketogenesis and you just eat a lot of fat and no carbs. I lose weight quickly. Before scenes, I would not drink water or eat for 24 hours. It does a lot … It changes your face. I think it played real well into the role. It gave off this boney, skeletal look.”

He also noted that during filming, he did have cheat days – and there was one meal he couldn’t wait to have after they wrapped.

“We shot a scene in the shower at block five. Even though it was episode one, we shot while shooting episode five so I’m like, ‘Well f–k, I need to stay skinny all the way up to the point,'” Skarsgard explained. “I didn’t eat for 24 hours. The day before, 24 hours before that, I had like, a salad and didn’t drink any water. So I was f–king skinny and parched. Then after that day of shooting, I wanted a beer and burger. I didn’t drink for three months, either, so I went to a shady dive bar and it was great.”

Castle Rock premieres on Hulu Wednesday, July 25.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!