While taking home a gold medal is the ultimate goal at the Olympics, some athletes are also looking to collect the special edition pins at the games.

Pin trading has been common practice at the Olympics over the years. However, it has blown up at the 2024 Paris Olympics as countless athletes have documented their quest for pins via social media. Even the official Olympics website has deemed pin trading as the “unofficial sport of the Olympics.”

In addition to athletes trading with each other, fans travel from all over the world to participate in the phenomenon. While Simone Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, was looking forward to seeing his wife compete in Paris, the gymnast shared he was also stoked to get involved in the pin game.

“He was more excited to pin trade,” Biles said to Hoda Kotb on Today in July. “I didn’t think he would, but I did warn him that pin trading was really huge. So he absolutely loved that.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Olympic pin trading:

When Did Olympics Pin Trading Begin?

According to CBS Sunday Morning, the Olympic pin trading tradition began at the 1896 games in Athens. The collectibles were made out of cardboard at the time and were initially used to identify athletes to the media.

As time went on, the Olympic committee began creating more durable pins that athletes, event staff, journalists and fans could swap.

In 2024, pin trading went viral as athletes documented their pin trading quests via social media as they sought out the custom collectibles.

How Does Pin Trading Work?

Each participating country receives a set of pins. The athletes can trade and collect with their fellow competitors, coaches, volunteers, professional pin collectors and more.

“I love trading pins,” USA track and field star Chari Hawkins told Today. “It’s such a great way for the athletes at the Olympics to connect. It’s the perfect icebreaker.”

How Many Olympic Pins Are There?

In a video for the official Olympics website, pin collector Ed Schneider joked there are “at least” millions of different pins out there that fall into four different categories. The National Olympic Committee pins showcase each participating country in the games. Even athletes have the opportunity to create a custom pin.

There are also themed pins for the host city that display the location’s culture and popular landmarks as well as journalist- and broadcaster-themed pins and pins created by sponsors.

Which Olympians Are Trading Pins?

Biles and USA rugby player Ilona Maher filmed a TikTok that showed them swapping their custom pins. Steph Curry also partook in pin trading during the opening ceremony with his fellow American Olympians.

New Zealand women’s rugby team members Alena Saili and Tysha Ikenasio have documented their quest to collect as many pins as they can on TikTok. Tennis star Coco Gauff was also on the hunt for pins — specifically the limited-edition Snoop Dogg pin.

“Hey Mr. Snoop, thank you for this pin. This pin is the best pin that I’ve ever gotten,” she said in a July Instagram video. “And I hope to see you at [the] US Open, or maybe I hear you may come Wednesday, to come watch us play again. So, thank you for the pin, and I’ll see you at the next one.”

What’s the Most Popular Pin at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Biles and Snoop Dogg’s pins have been the most sought-after items at the 2024 Olympics. Journalist Arielle Chambers posted a TikTok video sharing how much she wanted to get one of the rapper’s pins, adding that he promised he would “get her one.”