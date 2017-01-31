Whether it’s your first date or your first anniversary, feeling like your best, most radiant self will put you in the mood for romance. Here, Sharleen Joynt shares all the details on her pre-date beauty routine, starting with some skin prep courtesy of new Olay DUO available at Walgreens.

“Nothing makes me feel more feminine than touchably soft skin, so I’m regimented when it comes to exfoliating,” the All the Pretty Pandas blogger says. “I use new Olay DUO in the shower. It’s a flexible, dual-sided body cleanser that exfoliates, cleanses and smooths. It exfoliates better than a body wash puff and the built-in cleanser is super convenient. Plus it just smells like heaven!”

Joynt keeps the rest of her pre-date prep pretty simple, too. “Makeup’s fun but it’s easy to go overboard, so as cliché as it may sound, I really believe in letting your natural beauty shine through so you still look like you,” she explains. “My fiancé definitely prefers a more natural look, so I save the wild makeup for events and girls nights out. My date-night makeup routine consists of sheer foundation, concealer for my under-eyes, a little bit of powder, two coats of mascara (always after a good eyelash curl) and a subtle cat eye with liquid liner. I finish with a swipe of lip gloss.”

She also has a “secret weapon” for natural curls that won’t fall flat (even if your date does): Hot rollers! (Yes, like your grandma used to wear.) “Hot rollers will give you curl AND volume, which you can’t say about a curling iron. Put them in first so they go to work while you’re getting ready. Right before heading out, remove and loosely brush through hair with fingers,” she says. “A quick spritz of hairspray and you’re good to go!”

On her feet? Comfortable heels. “I love heels as much as the next girl, but nothing ruins date night quicker than hobbling around with sore feet.” As for her outfit? “Sequins and embellishments are fun for nights out on the town, but they don’t scream ‘hold me close’ the way knits, silk, or velvet do,” she shares. “Add sexy yet timeless details like an off-the-shoulder neckline or open back and you’ll be cozying up in no time.”

