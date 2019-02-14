Not even the stars of How to Get Away With Murder can handle the finale! Season 5 of the Shonda Rimes drama will come to an end on Wednesday, February 28, and Jack Falahee is very worried about the viewers.

“It’s so difficult for me to talk about the finale,” Falahee, who plays Connor Walsh, admitted to Us Weekly exclusively in a new interview, while promoting his partnership with Oban Single Malt Scotch Whisky. “It’s all the things that we’ve seen in previous seasons where it’s these mind blowing twists and super surprising, but I think that some people also might be sad.”

With the title, “Please Say No One Else Is Dead,” it’s safe to assume audiences should prep for a goodbye, but Falahee, 29, couldn’t say too much on that front. “Maybe,” he said with a smirk.

The Mercy Street alum also shed light on portraying such a strong gay character on TV and how proud he is.

“I’ve learned a lot from the community and from friends,” Falahee said. “I just didn’t really realize when I started the show how important the visibility of a character like Connor is to the community, which was my ignorance really.

He continued: “Seeing the effect that it’s had on fans and getting notes sent to set from fans saying that Connor and Oliver’s relationship helped them come out to their parents or helped them have that difficult conversation with a loved one or friend is really powerful.”

How to Get Away With Murder airs on ABC Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

