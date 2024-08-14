Mormon “Momtok” has made its way from your phone to your TV with Hulu’s upcoming series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The mom influencers took over TikTok in 2022 with their unconventional lifestyles while also “breaking a norm” associated with their religious practices and gender roles. The group subsequently faced scandal when prominent member Taylor Frankie Pauk announced her divorce from then-husband Tate Paul, blaming “soft swinging” with close friends to have brought on the demise of her marriage.

“No one was innocent,” she said in the trailer for the upcoming series. “Everyone has hooked up with everyone.”

Many of her costars have since denied participation in the sex scandal, which has threatened the fabric of the group’s friendship. In the Hulu series premiering on Friday, September 6, the aftermath of the drama is unveiled as the women’s friendships, marriages and faith are put to the test.

Taylor Frankie Paul

Paul, 30, was at the center of the drama when she announced her divorce and exposed the scandal. In July 2022, she announced a new relationship with Dakota Mortensen via a video of her and Mortensen dancing. Paul tagged her new man in the caption, writing “I will not be sharing this one.”

The scandal followed Paul into 2023 when she was arrested after a fight with Mortensen for suspicion of misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child. She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, while all other charges were dropped.

Demi Engemann

The self-proclaimed “CEO of cool mom” has grown a following of over 300,000 on TikTok by sharing her life with husband Bret Engemann and their “blended family.” Demi, 30, was previously married and divorced at age 24. She shares three children with her current husband, 46, including two stepsons from his previous relationship and one daughter from her previous marriage.

“The road to finding each other has been anything but easy. Yet the peace I feel when I’m with this man makes it all so worth it. He feels like home,” she wrote in an introduction video on TikTok.

Jennifer Affleck

Affleck, 25, is a mom of two with husband Zac Affleck (yes, he is a cousin of Ben and Casey Affleck). She has over 1.4 million followers across TikTok Instagram, and Youtube, where she shares lifestyle and family content. A clip from the show’s trailer shows a tense conversation between the couple, in which Zac expresses disapproval of the MomTok group

“The group is really important to me,” said Jennifer, to which her husband replied,“Being divorced and taking care of two kids is gonna be kind of tough, so you make the decision.”

Jessi Ngatikaura

Ngatikaura, 32, is “the grandma of the group.” Divorced and remarried, she shares three children with husband Jordan Ngatikaura, Jagger, Jovi and stepdaughter Peyton. Jessi is a hairstylist, owning a salon, brand of products and hair designer school. Along with lifestyle content, she shares much of her professional life on her social media platforms.

Layla Taylor

Though she is the youngest of the group, Taylor, 23, is a single mom of two. She shares “day in the life” vlogs with her sons, and is candid about taboo subjects like her plastic surgery journey and her love life, even naming men on her list of what is “out” for 2024.

Mayci Neeley

A former tennis star at Brigham Young University, Neeley, 29, has traded in her racket for a pen, sharing her life story on her personal blog. She is also the CEO of Babymama, a natal nutrition company. The mom of two is open with her followers about life with her blended family, as well as her and husband Jacob Neeley’s journey expanding their family with IVF.

Mikayla Matthews

Matthews, 24, is a mom of three with her husband, who prefers to remain out of the public eye. She shares in the newly released trailer that she had her first child at 16. Matthews is open with her followers on TikTok, Instagram and Youtube about everything from her favorite products, to her journey with eczema, and fun moments with her kids.

Whitney Leavitt

Leavitt, 31, completes the cast of Mormon wives. A mom of two, (soon to be three!) she is married to her husband of seven years. Her humorous social media persona has earned her over two million followers on TikTok, a page dedicated to “twerk[ing]” and “bak[ing].”