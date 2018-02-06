He’s got the magic tricks. Illusionist Adam Trent made a name for himself on America’s Got Talent in 2014 and now the magician is touring the United States with his own show – The Illusionists Present Adam Trent: The Next Generation of Magic. He recently made time to stop by Us Weekly’s New York City headquarters to show us some tricks – watch the video above to see him in action.

“I actually saw David Copperfield perform when I was about 8 or 9 years old, and I just remember my whole family having fun and laughing,” Trent told Us. “I got home and I was like, ‘Whatever that guy was doing, that’s what I wanna do.’”

His show, which is stopping in over 60 U.S. cities, is taking magic to the next level. “We’re doing live hologram projection in the show. It’s a very technological magic show,” he shared. “If you’ve seen magic before, there’s gonna be new magic parts you’ve never seen before in this one.”

Trent teaches Us Weekly host Christina Garibaldi a few tricks in the video above, but we had to know – can anyone be a magician? “Being a magician is kind of like being a musician in the sense that as a kid when you first start, you learn all the chords,” he said. “You learn the basic chords of it. Once you know those things, you can combine them in different ways to make these different songs.”

While we may not be getting her own magic show anytime soon, be sure to check Trent out on his tour across the States!

For tickets to see Trent, visit Adamtrent.com/tickets.

