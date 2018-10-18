Watch the ‘Impractical Jokers’ Play ‘What the Web?!’

Jokes on them! James “Murr” Murray and Joe Gatto stopped by Us Weekly’s studio to chat about the seventh season of truTV’s Impractical Jokers, but we couldn’t have the guys here without messing with them just a little.

In a game called “What the Web?!” we turned the tables on the comedic duo and had them try to guess impractical everyday items we found on the internet. From a toaster that cooks hot dogs to a cherry tomato slicer, watch the comedic pair do their best guesswork in the video above.

Catch new episodes of Impractical Jokers on truTV Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET. Plus, the comedians are headed to the big screen – stay tuned for a movie from the group produced by Funny or Die, coming to theaters in 2019.

