The wait is over! The Incredibles pick up right where they left off in the first film during the all new trailer for the sequel released by Disney/Pixar.

“It’s time to get back to being Incredible,” the animated film’s official account tweeted alongside the teaser on Friday, April 13. And though it’s been 14 years since the first movie was released, the lovable superhero characters are still tackling life changes.

The clip shows Helen Parr/Elastigirl (voiced by Helen Hunt) beginning her new job of helping to bring superheros “back into the sunlight,” as the wealthy superhero enthusiast, Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk), says. After adding that “Elastigirl is our best play,” Bob — also known as Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) — raises his eyebrows to ask, “Better than me?”

The trailer then cuts to the second story line where Mr. Incredible is struggling to keep things in order with kids Dash, Violet and Jack-Jack. He can be seen dealing with a frustrated teenager, battling sleepless nights and even trying to conquer middle school math.

While working with Dash, a visibly annoyed Mr. Incredible tries to solve math homework, just to realize it’s different from back when he was in school. “I don’t know that way! Why would they change math?” he hilariously asks his son. “Math is math! Math is math!

And not to mention that baby Jack-Jack is coming into his own powers — but not without some craziness. The youngest member of the Parr family shows that he’s not yet in control of his powers, but with a good cookie bribe, he returns to normal.

The end of the trailer shows a disheartened Mrs. Incredible venting to her husband. “You know what’s crazy right? To help my family, I have to leave it, and to fix the law, I’ve got to break it,” she says, to which he responds, “You’ve got to, so our kids can have that choice.”

It’s clear that the Incredibles are back and better than ever, ready to battle the stigma around superheros.

Incredibles 2 is set to his theaters on June 15.

