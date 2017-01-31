Dating can be stressful — but your date night beauty routine doesn’t have to be. Jen Saviano shares her dos and don’ts for looking and feeling your best on a big night out, starting with some TLC for her skin using new Olay DUO available at Walgreens.

“I love new Olay DUO, a dual-sided body cleanser that exfoliates, cleanses and smooths skin,” she raves. Bonus? “Its orchid and black currant scent is irresistible.”

Also on Saviano’s pre-date to-do list? “Choose an outfit that makes you feel your best,” she advises. “My go-to date-night look is a simple little black dress. It makes me feel classy, sexy and confident.”

For a little extra glow, she swipes on some highlighter to play up her best features. “I always apply an illuminator to my upper brows and cheekbones,” the Miss Lifestyler blogger says. “It catches the light for a subtle shimmering effect that’s perfect for those candlelit dinners.”

As for the rest of her makeup, Saviano prefers a natural look. “There are enough things to stress over on a first date — lipstick on your teeth shouldn’t be one of them,” she says. “Go for a more kissable neutral color instead.”

Lastly, give yourself time to relax! Saviano tries to just unwind for 30 minutes between getting ready and going out. “I like to put on some tunes, pour a glass of wine and let any pre-date jitters subside,” she explains.

