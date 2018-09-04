Bow down to Bey! While Beyoncé may be fiercely private in her personal life, she’s not afraid to let her actions speak louder than her words. Whether she’s advocating for social justice at the Super Bowl, taking a political stance with Hillary Clinton, or standing up for her feminist beliefs, Beyoncé has proven she is not only a singer and actress, but a role model as well.

In celebration of her 37th birthday, Us Weekly has rounded up Beyoncé’s most inspiring and empowering moments — both on stage and off — that prove that Queen Bey really does run the world. Watch the video above!

