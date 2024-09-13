Jack Antonoff clapped back at the backlash he received for wearing earplugs at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I would like to tell you directly from me that I did in fact use earplugs the other night,” the record producer, 40, wrote via a lengthy statement shared via X on Thursday, September 12. “They were blue ‘hearos’ brand and I’m mortified to admit that I’ve been using them for a long time as well as buying them in bulk.”

Antonoff shared he wanted to be “honest” and revealed that he utilizes the earplugs not just when he’s in “100 plus DB environments.”

“It is humiliating to admit that I use them on planes and every night while [I] sleep,” he continued. “There is nothing left to do but apologize and thank those who have covered this story because although it’s an embarrassment to my family and I, I do believe that this was a very important and pressing issue that needed to be exposed.”

The Bleachers frontman humorously added he was “sorry to those I let down.”

“Today I will not [be] going to work and instead thinking about my earplug use and everyone that has been affected by it,” he quipped.

Antonoff teased that following this incident, he and the rest of the band “have decided to keep all dates as scheduled.”

Several fans jokingly replied to Antonoff’s statement in outrage.

“How DARE you, a music producer, use earplugs to protect your hearing?” one user retorted while another wrote, “Thank you for finally speaking up about this.”

During the VMAs on Wednesday, September 11, Antonoff was spotted sporting earplugs throughout the show. Fans took major notice of Antonoff’s ear accessories during Katy Perry’s performance in honor of her winning the coveted Video Vanguard Award at the UBS Arena in New York.

Antonoff was in the audience with wife Margaret Qualley and long-time collaborator Taylor Swift. Swift, 34, was seen dancing as Perry, 39, sang a medley of her greatest hits. While the “Women’s World” singer performed, Antonoff adjusted his earplugs while embracing his wife.

Some social media users initially thought Antonoff was putting in headphones during the performance while others came to his defense stating they were earplugs.

“’He’s not wearing AirPods omg, he’s putting in earplugs to protect his hearing,” one user replied. “Pretty common practice at big loud concerts especially when you have a job where protecting your hearing is important.”