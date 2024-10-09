Nobody Wants This star Jackie Tohn is speaking out after her character on the Netflix series sparked backlash.

Tohn, 43, told People on Tuesday, October 8, that she stands by the role despite some viewers claiming that Nobody Wants This perpetuates negative stereotypes of Jewish women.

“It doesn’t bother me because I see a lot of myself in [my character], so I don’t feel like she’s a caricature,” said Tohn. “I’m a Jewish woman [who is] not offended by the depictions of the show. And anyone who doesn’t feel the same way, that’s OK. That’s their prerogative.”

Tohn portrays Esther, the no-nonsense sister-in-law of “hot rabbi” Noah (Adam Brody). She bosses around her husband, Sasha (Timothy Simons), and does everything she can to ice out Noah’s new shiksa girlfriend, Joanne (Kristen Bell). Tohn said her character’s behavior is less about Judaism and more about Girl Code, as Esther was close with Noah’s previous girlfriend, Rebecca (Emily Arlook).

“This character, whether she’s Jewish or not, is going to act pissed when her brother-in-law is breaking up their foursome, his six-year girlfriend who is her best friend,” Tohn explained. “As far as conflict is concerned on a television show, things need to be heightened, otherwise there’s no arc. There’s nowhere to go. Esther softens so much by the end of the show that if she’s not starting out somewhere, then we don’t care when she softens. We’re all here just trying to make narrative television.”

Tohn added she sees the representation of Judaism in Nobody Wants This, which hit Netflix last month, as a win.

“This is a show that is highlighting Judaism in what I think is a lovely light,” she said. “There’s this handsome, cool rabbi, this woman who is considering converting for love. I just think the representation is there and the love is there. And I’m so proud to be Jewish and so proud to be on a show that even revolves around Judaism.”

The show’s creator, Erin Foster, who converted to Judaism before marrying her husband, Simon Tikhman, loosely based Nobody Wants This on her own experience. She has also addressed the criticism of the series’ portrayal of Jewish women as nagging and controlling wives and mothers.

“That’s like how I am as a wife … I nag my husband a lot, too. I’m the queen of micromanaging my husband, and it annoys him to no end,” Foster, 42, told TheWrap on Friday, October 4. “Look at [Esther’s] husband — he’s a man child. I think any woman married to that guy is gonna probably act a little bit like his mom. … Everyone’s gonna have opinions, and that’s OK, and I accept it.”

Erin’s sister and podcasting partner, Sara Foster, who serves as an executive producer on the show, added, “Walk outside, I mean, wives are annoying. Let’s just stop making something out of nothing.”

Despite raising some eyebrows for its depiction of Jewish women, Nobody Wants This has also received rave reviews from critics, with The Guardian calling it “as funny” as the beloved romcom When Harry Met Sally. There’s already been talk of a second season, and Tohn has ideas for the next installment.

“I think it would be cool if we met Esther’s family,” she said. “Maybe we meet her mom who is played by one of my idols, like Fran Drescher or Bette Midler.”

Season 1 of Nobody Wants This is now streaming on Netflix.