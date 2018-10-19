Twihards unite! Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight film saga came to theaters 10 years ago and even though a decade has passed, the fandom lives on. Jackson Rathbone, who played Jasper Cullen in the hit franchise, stopped by Us Weekly studios and reminisced about one of his favorite encounters with fans – which took place at his first red carpet at the Twilight premiere. Watch the actor take a trip down memory lane as he plays “My First Time” in the video above!

While he may have hung up his vampire cloak, you can still catch Rathbone on the big screen. He is starring in Heart, Baby!, which depicts a true story of a prison boxer headed to the Olympics. Plus, for a limited time, Twilight is back in theaters on October 21 and 23, and out on 4K October 23. For even more with the actor, check out his new single, “Young and Tragic,” from his forthcoming studio album, American Spirit Blues.

