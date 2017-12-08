Not ready for a career change. James Corden stepped in as Taylor Swift’s backup dancer during an episode of his show and it was a hilarious disaster.

The Late Late Show host, 39, added a new chapter to his “Take a Break” segment on Thursday, December 7, where he took on the role of general manager of The Forum – a popular Los Angeles music venue – the same night as the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert.

During the faux gig, Corden stepped in as more than just GM. He was urged to fix any situation that came his way during the busy night, including replacing the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s missing background dancer.

He decided to complete the mission himself and offered to step in as the replacement. Swift, 27, took what she could get and gave the father of two a dance lesson. For his big moment, he donned a mesh sweatshirt with a silver snake embellishement – and turned into an instant diva.

“I could add some stuff over the top,” the late-night host told the singer during the skit in which she responded, “No, that’s OK.” After multiple prima donna acts, he instigated an uncomfortable pre-performance huddle with Swift and her entourage. The group ultimately ended up ditching him in the bathroom.

Corden’s additional over-the-top duties included a security for Ed Sheeran, vocal coach for Sam Smith, hype man for Demi Lovato, TV operator for Liam Payne and more.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!