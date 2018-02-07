Team USA’s Jamie Anderson is ready to hit the slopes for her second time at the Olympics! The 27-year-old won gold in the Women’s Slopestyle Event at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Before heading to PyeongChang, South Korea, for the 2018 Games, she sat down to speak exclusively with Us Weekly.

Learn more about Jamie in the video above!

1. She Couldn’t Board Without Music

“I definitely don’t go a day without jamming. Anything from ’90s hip-hop, to reggae, to some new school instrumental stuff. I kinda of have a pretty wide variety. But anything to get me excited and stoked and not so … cray cray,” she told Us. “I cant really ride or compete without music. So I feel, music plays a huge role in my life.”

2. She Loves ’90s Jams

“I’ve always really liked hip-hop — like old school ’90s hip-hop. Tupac, Biggie, Nas,” she shared.

3. She’s Into Natural Medicine

“I’ve been learning a ton about natural medicine and healing with essential oils and Chinese herbs.I work really closely with dragon herbs,” she told Us. “I do this aroma touch, which is [putting] different oils all over your body to kinda of calm your nervous system.”

4. She Gets Her Stability In the Coolest Way

“I love to slack line, like walking on the tight rope! It’s really good for stabilizing all your baby muscles that don’t always get activated,” Jamie revealed, adding she also does yoga, mountain biking, surfing and skating, too!

5. One Day, She Wants to Rescue a Dog

“I grew up we had a really awesome dog named Thunder, half German Shepard-half wolf, but I haven’t had a dog in my adult life. I’m way too busy and I really want to rescue a dog,” the pro snowboarder told Us. “I know that’s a huge issue in our country, and I think it’s important to support the Humane Society and the pounds … I would really like to help that whole circular system, but not until I have more time to give it a good life.

6. She Wears Makeup on the Slope

“I do my hair and makeup before a competition but pretty naturally,” she said, adding that she usually puts her hair into a braid to keep it out of her face and adds conditioner so it stays silky and smooth. For makeup, she wears Bare Minerals “or some bronzer and mascara if I’m feeling ambitious!”

7. Besides Snowboarding, Her Passions Are …

“Beyond like competitive snowboarding, I’d really love to get into more filmmaking and riding more natural terrain and backcountry,” she added.

To learn more about Jamie, visit teamusa.org. The Olympics begin February 8 and will air on NBC.

