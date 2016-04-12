In the doghouse? Jamie Otis is hurt that husband Doug Hehner doesn't seem to be moving forward with getting a dog in Married at First Sight: The First Year's Tuesday, April 12, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The unscripted FYI series' preview clip shows Otis telling her new therapist that Hehner seemed willing to get a dog with her, but the progress has apparently stalled.

"I've asked Doug to go to the rescue group with me three times now, but he hasn't really been around, and that makes me feel like he doesn't want to do this," the Bachelor season 16 alum tells the camera. "I'm looking for that sign that we have a future together."

"I'm scared that I'm going to be left alone," she continues. "I want him to be in love with me, and I want it to be lifelong, and I really want to feel it."

Married at First Sight: The First Year, produced by Kinetic Content, airs on FYI Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

