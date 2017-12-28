Nobody wins when the family feuds. Jay-Z has announced the release of his upcoming video for his song “Family Feud,” which features appearances by his wife, Beyonce, and his firstborn, Blue Ivy, 5.

The rapper will premiere the full music clip on Friday, December 29, on his streaming site Tidal and he released a teaser for it on Thursday, December 28, via Twitter.

In the 30-second clip, the Carter family is visiting a church and Jay-Z is shown as he walks down the aisle of the empty chapel holding his daughter’s hand. A scene of an unidentified man and woman kissing in a room is shown while the rapper sits in a confessional booth with his wife sitting on the opposite side.

The song, which also features vocals from the “Formation” songstress, talks about the separation in the black community, as well as addresses some of the rapper’s own marital issues.

“Yeah, I’ll f–k up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky / A man that don’t take care his family can’t be rich,” the businessman raps in the 4:44 track. The line seems to be a response to Beyonce’s line from “Sorry,” where she sings: “He better call Becky with the good hair.”

The pair opened up about their relationship on their respective albums 4:44 and Lemonade. He recently said that listening to his wife sing about their issues — including cheating rumors — was “very, very uncomfortable” for him.

“We had a lot of conversations,” he told T: The New York Times Style Magazine in an interview published in November. “You know. [I was] really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art I released. And, you know, at the end of the day we really have a healthy respect for one another’s craft. I think she’s amazing. You know, most people walk away, and like divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves. The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself.”

The full video for “Family Feud” will be available on Friday, December 29, exclusively on Tidal.com.

