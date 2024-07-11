Your account
Entertainment

Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Appears to Respond to Olympics Snub With 3 Emojis

By
Jaylen Brown Appears to Respond to Olympics Snub
Jaylen Brown Cassy Athena/Getty Images

A celebratory offseason turned bitter for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown after he was snubbed from the Olympic team.

Brown, 27, who was named NBA Finals MVP in June after the Celtics won their NBA-record 18th championship, was passed over in favor of Celtics teammate Derrick White on Wednesday, July 10. White was tapped after Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard backed out of the Olympics due to concerns over his nagging knee injury.

In response, Brown posted three furrowed-brown monocle emojis via X, a not-so-subtle dig at the decision. 

Brown also tagged Nike in a message on the app, writing, “@nike this what we doing?”

In 2022, Brown re-ignited a longstanding feud with Nike — the official outfitter of Team USA — after the brand cut ties with Kyrie Irving following Antisemitic remarks made by the basketball star. 

“Since when did Nike care about ethics?,” Brown questioned via X.

Celtics Jaylen Brown Appears to Respond to Olympics Snub Derrick White
Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, co-owner of the Boston Celtics Stephen Pagliuca, and Derrick White of the Boston Celtics pose with the Larry OBrien Championship trophy before a pre-game ceremony recognizing the teams 2024 NBA Finals win before a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox on June 24, 2024 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Team USA managing director Grant Hill denied Brown’s exclusion had anything to do with Nike. 

“We’re proud of our partners at USA basketball, obviously, but this is about putting together a team,” Hill, 51, told reporters. “Overall, you have an incredible interest from the abundance of talent we have here in the United States. You’ve got 12 spots. You have to build a team.”

Hill continued, “One of the hardest things is leaving people off the roster that I’m a fan of, that I look forward to watching throughout the season and throughout the playoffs. Guys who have been Finals MVPS, guys who have been a part of the program, guys who’ve won gold medals. Guys who I respect, admire and enjoy watching. But the responsibility that I have is to put together a team and a team that complements each other.”

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith used Brown’s snub as an opportunity to gloat about his past criticism of the Celtics forward.

“Do y’all believe me now?,” Smith, 56, wrote via X on Wednesday. 

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take in May, Smith read a text from an “NBA source” alleging Brown was “not liked.” In response, Brown tagged Smith and wrote via X, “State your source.”

“Do I need to reveal my sources now?,” Smith wrote on Wednesday. “Is it not obvious now?”

Team USA — which boasts a roster including LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Brown’s Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum — defeated Team Canada 86-72 in an exhibition game on Wednesday night. 

The squad opens their quest for Olympic gold against Team Serbia on July 28. 

