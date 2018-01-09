Put down the lipstick! Jennifer Lawrence did only half her makeup for the Golden Globes before Emma Stone bailed on her. The Passengers actress joked about her unfinished look in a hilarious Facebook video, which she posted on Monday, January 8.

The footage was taped by Stone, 29, who decided to hang with Lawrence at her home instead of stopping by all the afterparties on Sunday night.

“What happened tonight?” the Battle of the Sexes actress teased.

Lawrence, hiding part of her face, replied: “Well, you had told me that you wanted me to be your date to afterparties so I got us some tickets to the afterparties, I booked a car and I was halfway through glam when you told me that you didn’t want to go. You just wanted to come over to my house. So I sent my hair and makeup team home.”

Midway through, Lawrence, 27, turned so that the her entire face was shown. While one eye had dark eyeshadow the other was makeup-free. Stone tried her best from laughing. Key word: Tried.

“And now this is what I look like,” Lawrence added.

Lawrence and the La La Land star became fast friends. They even texted each other for an entire year before they ever met in person.

