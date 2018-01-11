Jenny from the Block is reuniting with Jack, Will, Grace and Karen once again! Jennifer Lopez is set to guest-star in an upcoming episode of Will & Grace in two separate roles: She’ll play herself and Harlee Santos, the NYPD detective she plays on NBC’s Shades of Blue.

Lopez appeared as herself in the original series. During the season 6 finale, she sang at Karen and Lyle’s wedding.

The official Will & Grace Instagram account shared a photo of J.Lo on set with Sean Hayes, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally, writing, “Don’t you just love when old friends drop by?” Mullally also posted a selfie of the group. She captained it: “In case you’re wondering, no, it’s not makeup, it’s not a trick of the light, nothing’s retouched. She’s perfect. And she’s nice. It’s f’d up.”

The NBC comedy has brought back many familiar faces for its reboot including Harry Connick Jr., Minnie Driver, Michael Arangano and Leslie Jordan. Bobby Cannavale and Molly Shannon are set to return in upcoming episodes as well.

“To be totally honest, aside from the fact that it was incredible, it was one of the weirdest experiences of my life … because everything is exactly the same,” Connick Jr. told Us about returning to the set. “The watercooler is in the same place, the desk is in the same place, same people. It’s just everyone is 10 or 11 years older, so it was really a wild experience.”

Will & Grace has already been renewed for a second season and currently airs on NBC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!