Jeremy Allen White has never seen his The Iron Claw costar Zac Efron’s High School Musical trilogy — and he has one condition before watching it.

“I haven’t seen them,” White, 32, said on the “Just for Variety” podcast episode on Saturday, December 23. “Sorry, Zac. I will watch them. I will.”

White joked that he would watch the films “only if Zac holds my hand through them,” noting “that’s how we’ll get it done.”

When host Marc Malkin suggested that watching High School Musical could be a potential charitable fundraiser, White said: “Just film Zac and I, fingers interlaced in a theater, watching the three… it’s three films?”

White clarified that he’ll “only watch the ones that Zac is a part of,” which means no spinoffs. “That’s a part of the deal,” he said. “But yeah, I’d be up for that, raising money.”

In The Iron Claw, which hit theaters on Friday, December 22, White and Efron, 36, play brothers Kerry Von Erich and Kevin Von Erich, respectively. The film follows the real-life story of the wrestling family.

White and Efron have seemingly developed a close bond since filming The Iron Claw. When Efron received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star earlier this month, White spoke at the unveiling.

“It’s as if Zac Efron doesn’t know he is, in fact, a movie star,” White said at the ceremony. “So we’re all here today to remind him and put a big star in the ground with his name on it so he’ll never forget.”

While being honored at the event, Efron praised High School Musical director Kenny Ortega and producer Bill Borden, who sat in the audience.

“You guys were both instrumental in giving me my start in High School Musical,” Efron said. “For that, I’m just eternally grateful. I still think about it every day — I sing the songs in the shower.”

At the ceremony, Efron channeled his inner Troy Bolton when he yelled out the movie’s iconic phrase: “Go Wildcats!” He also gushed that “it’s a dream come true” to have a star.

“You have no idea how I’m feeling right now,” Efron said. “It’s so surreal. I’ve been acting and singing and dancing for as long as I can remember, since I was a little boy, but never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I’d be standing here today in front of such dear friends, colleagues throughout the years and lifelong fans who have been with me since day one. I love you guys so much.”

The Iron Claw is currently in theaters.