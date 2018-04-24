Jesse Palmer is returning to reality TV … as the host! The season 5 bachelor is set to host ABC’s new series, The Proposal, Us Weekly has learned.

Each episode of The Proposal will feature 10 eligible daters competing in four pageant-style rounds to win the heart of one mystery man or woman, whose identity will stay hidden. Set to premiere this summer, the show comes from The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss. It will feature the daters as they “attempt to woo the mystery suitor with their words in a first impressions round, bare their souls in a beachwear round; answer the mystery suitor’s most pressing romantic questions and strive to receive a seal of approval from the mystery suitor’s most trusted family member in the final round.”

After each round, the daters will be sent home as they fail to connect with the mystery suitor. When two final daters remain, they will both meet the mystery suitor. Will there be a romantic marriage proposal? That is the question.

“No one other than Mike Fleiss could come up with a dating show in the form of a pageant. Viewers are going to love this show – it’s all part of the same DNA as The Bachelor franchise. Very excited for this summer,” Rob Mills, SVP, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night at ABC tells Us.

This will mark Palmer’s return to reality TV. In 2004, he appeared on The Bachelor and found love with Jessica Bowlin. However, they broke up shortly after. Since the show, the NFL pro, 39, went on to become a color commentator on Fox and ESPN as well as Good Morning America.

The Proposal is set to premiere on ABC in Summer 2018.

