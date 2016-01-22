Off limits! Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker sat down with HuffPost Live on Wednesday, January 20, and revealed why they won't be appearing on another reality TV series anytime soon.

Country singer Jessie, 27, and New York Jets wide receiver Eric, 28, starred in the E! show Eric & Jessie: Game On, which hasn't aired new episodes since its season 2 finale in May 2014. Game On focused on the couple preparing for the March 2014 birth of their first child, Vivianne. They later welcomed son Eric Jr. in September 2015.

"Never say never, but I just don't know how comfortable we are with having a camera crew around our children," Jessie said about their family starring in another series. "The great thing about Instagram and Twitter and all that, is we're in control of what we want to put out there."

Jessie explained that the couple would consider doing a follow-up show that just features themselves, but they would leave the kids out of it, as she would feel badly if filming turned out to be a negative experience for the little ones.

"What if a kid's in a bad mood or tired, and they're supposed to be in this scene?" she continued. "I just don't like all of that.”

