She's having trouble cheering. Jessie James Decker drops by Catching Kelce's Wednesday, November 9, episode and wastes no time expressing her skepticism about the process to star Travis Kelce, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The E! relationship series' preview clip shows Decker, 28, chatting with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end about whether he actually thinks the show will lead him to true love. Decker knows a thing or two about falling for an NFL star, as she has two children with husband Eric Decker, a wide receiver for the New York Jets. (Eric, 29, also appears in the clip.)

"So you're honestly telling me you feel like one of these girls, you're going to have her move to Kansas, she's going to be your girlfriend?" the country singer asks Kelce.

Kelce points out that there are only six women left in the mix, so Decker continues with, "And you feel like one of them is really going to move to Kansas and be your girlfriend?"

When the eligible athlete says he does, Decker still isn't convinced. "Do you feel like these women are wife material, though?" she asks.

Kelce reveals to her that Lauren is the one who currently gives him wife vibes. He adds to the camera, "Lauren is the kind of girl I see myself settling down with, but I feel like she's kind of faded into the back because I haven't had that much time with her. I need to see her kind of fight for me — or fight for us."

Watch the clip above. Catching Kelce airs on E! Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

