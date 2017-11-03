Gimme more, Jimmy Fallon! The Tonight Show host appeared on the Thursday, November 2, episode of Watch What Happens Live where he played a friendly game of “Plead the Fifth.” Host Andy Cohen naturally brought up the year 2002 — the year of Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears‘ infamous break up — which also happens to be the year Timberlake and Fallon became friends.

’90s Pop Stars, Then and Now

When asked if the “Sexy Back” singer ever told him why they split, after a long pause, Fallon admitted that he knew. He also added that “every now and then” a Spears song will come on and they’ll all dance to it!

“We used to hang out all the time, with Britney as well,” Fallon noted. “That’s when we met each other on Saturday Night Live. I remember going to a Super Bowl party at Planet Hollywood that Britney and Justin were having. It was just really fun.”

Justin Timberlake’s Cheesy ‘NSync Days

Cohen then asked if he thought at that time that Spears and Timberlake would be together forever. “Eh,” Fallon answered.

He was also played a game of “Marry, Shag, Kill” with Stephen Colbert, James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel. He married Colbert, shagged Kimmel and killed Corden.

Best Dressed TV Hosts

NBC announced on Friday, November 3, that The Tonight Show will air a rerun, due to a private Fallon family matter. The episode that will be broadcast tonight originally aired on September 25.

The host’s mother is sick and in the hospital, a source confirmed to Us. “Jimmy comes from a very close knit family, and together with the rest of his loved ones, they are by her side right now,” the source added. No production changes for next week have been planned at this time.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!