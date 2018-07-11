Back in action! Joaquin Phoenix is set to star as the Joker in an upcoming Warner Bros. film dedicated to telling the Batman villain’s origin story.

The 43-year-old recently finalized his deal for the project and shooting will begin in September in New York City on a $55 million budget, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. describes the highly anticipated movie as an “exploration of a man disregarded by society [that] is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Phoenix is the latest A-lister to step into the role. Jared Leto portrayed the Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad, and according to Variety, Warner Bros. has expressed interest in having Leto, 46, revive the character via a solo film.

The late Health Ledger also delivered a jaw-dropping rendition of Batman’s comedic enemy in 2008’s The Dark Knight. Ledger died at age 28 due to a drug overdose nearly two months after filming wrapped. The Joker role was also played by Jack Nicholson in 1989 and Cesar Romero in the 1960s TV series, voiced by Mark Hamill.

Franchise fans took to Twitter on Wednesday, June 11, to react to Phoenix’s casting.

“Legit looking forward to Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker,” one fan wrote alongside a GIF of the Her actor. “Because why not.”

Legit looking forward to Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker. Because why not. pic.twitter.com/XTmStUqXFa — Neil Miller (@rejects) July 11, 2018

Added another: “I love joaquin phoenix enough to see a joker movie in theaters, so good move DC [Comics.]”

“Can’t wait – Joaquin Phoenix’s standalone Joker movie #joker,” wrote another Phoenix devotee next to a thematic illustration.

One DC Comics fan pointed out that the Walk the Line star is no stranger to roles of this nature. “Joaquin Phoenix played Superbly in S1 in the late 1980s syndicated series ‘Adventures of Superboy’ so his DC roots run deep,” the user tweeted alongside a GIF of Phoenix in action.

Joaquin Phoenix played Superboy in S1 of the late 1980s syndicated series "Adventures of Superboy" so his DC roots run deep. pic.twitter.com/KQ62Aj3QDy — Nед (@carbo_knight) July 11, 2018

