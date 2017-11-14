Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson just took their friendship to another level. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 54, stars in the 48-year-old rocker’s new “KILL4ME” music video, released on Monday, November 13, and engages in a threesome with models Jocelyn Binder and Bailee Cowperthwaite.

The NSFW visual opens with the disclaimer, “This video may contain strong language, adult content, depictions of sex and violence and elements that are not suitable [for] some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.” The industrial rock track then kicks in as the models undress for Depp.

Clad in a red leather vest, Manson looks up at the camera and sings the chorus: “Would you kill, kill, kill for me? I love you enough to ask you again / Would you kill, kill, kill for me? You won’t be kissing me unless you kill for me.”

The camera returns to the three-time Oscar nominee as he walks through a spooky building and eventually finds himself in a red-lit room with the nude women. He climbs on top of one of them before the other joins in. Binder and Cowperthwaite make out with each other and romp around in a bed. Depp later tears their panties and grabs their breasts and butts, engaging in various acts of foreplay.

“KILL4ME” is the second single off Manson’s 10th album, Heaven Upside Down. The rock band recently resumed the North American leg of its tour after the lead singer was injured by a stage prop during a concert in New York City in September.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!