JoJo Siwa may be competing on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, but the reality show took her back to her first days as a dancer.

“I think something that’s interesting is everything in my past I’ve had to be in charge of,” Siwa, 20, exclusively told Us Weekly. “I go on tour and I’m in charge of the 60 crew members that are there and I’ve got to be the boss. But here, it was weird because I was the furthest thing from in charge.”

She continued: “All of us were the furthest thing from in charge, and so kind having to sit back and work hard and just be told what to do, I mean, I kind of liked it. I don’t know. I think it’s the dancer in me that just felt like I was back to my roots of just sit there, shut up and do what you’re told.”

Siwa first came into the public eye at 9 years old when she competed on the Dance Moms spinoff Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition in 2013. Siwa has since gone on to launch a YouTube channel, released multiple songs and a movie as well as embarked on a tour. She has also been a contestant on The Masked Singer and Dancing With the Stars, where she formed the first all-female partnership with pro Jenna Johnson.

Now, Siwa is part of a group of celebrities being led by ex-special forces operatives who hope to pass a grueling selection process mirroring real life. Completing the training exercises in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test wasn’t her only goal during her time in New Zealand – the YouTube star shared she also aspired to be a cheerleader for her fellow contestants.

“I think one of my very big priorities while I was there was keeping everyone else’s vibe up and happy,” Siwa reflected. “And I think that’s just been something that I’ve done my whole life.”

While competing on season 2 of the Fox reality show, which premiered in September, Siwa made strong friendships with fellow contestants, including Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall.

“I remember Nick and I had a moment where it was just him and I in the accommodations, our bedroom, and that’s when I was like, ‘This man now feels like family,” Siwa recalled. “And then I feel like on day six is when you kind of became family. When we were at the helicopter submersion towards the beginning though, I mean it was just kind of like a free-for-all. Everybody felt pretty close, but definitely towards the end.”

Siwa has also been vocal about her friendship with Cameron, 30, whom she said would “probably” be the best man at her future wedding. While Siwa thinks the former Bachelorette contestant is “hot,” she noted that she’s not interested in pursuing him.

“I tell my friend Tyler Cameron all the time, I’m like, ‘I’m the only girl in America that would not want to be with you,’” she told Bustle during an interview earlier this month.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs on Fox Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.