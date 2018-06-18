Is a flashback coming? Jon Bernthal, who portrayed Shane Walsh from seasons 1 through 3 of The Walking Dead, was spotted near the Senoia, Georgia, set on Friday, June 15, causing fans to wonder if his character, Shane, is making a cameo in the upcoming season. TVLine has now confirmed that he will appear in one episode in season 9.

Senoia Coffee and Café, a coffee shop near the set, shared two photos on Facebook on Friday, showing Bernthal, 41, and star Norman Reedus. “Well the baddest boys in town came by for coffee today! One of our regulars caught this pic while my son grabbed a selfie outside,” the caption read.

Well the baddest boys in town came by for coffee today! One of our regulars caught this pic while my son grabbed a selfie outside! #normanreedus #jonbernthal #Andrewlincoln #twd #daryl #shane #rick Posted by Senoia Coffee & Cafe on Friday, June 15, 2018

Another fan also shared a photo on Instagram of 49-year-old Reedus, Bernthal and Andrew Lincoln inside Nic & Norman’s, the burger restaurant owned by executive producer Greg Nicotero and Reedus.

Bernthal’s character was was killed in season 3 after Lincoln’s Rick Grimes stabbed him in the chest. Once he became a zombie, Carl (Chandler Riggs) shot him in the head. However, it is possible that Shane could appear in the upcoming season as a flashback or as a dream.

Season 9 will mark the last for Lincoln, as Us Weekly revealed on May 29. “Andrew is leaving because he’s had enough of it and wants to focus his energy on movies,” an insider told Us. The 44-year-old will also appear in only six episodes of the season.

Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Rhee, will also have a limited season, appearing in just six of the first eight episodes, according to Deadline. The actress landed the role in ABC’s drama Whiskey Cavalier, so has been traveling between Georgia and Los Angeles.

“There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell,” she told Entertainment Weekly in April. “You know, we’re not allowed to tell you anything, but it’s good.”

If Rick is killed off the show, it’s also possible he could reunite with his former BFF in the afterlife.

The Walking Dead will return to AMC Sundays in the fall.

