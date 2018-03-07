Jon Hamm was celebrating his movie Baby Driver’s 2018 Academy Awards nominations at the Mercedes-Benz USA Official Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 4, and opened up about whether he will appear in the film’s potential sequel.

“That’s the rumors. I’m not in it. I’m dead. Spoiler alert. Evil twin, maybe? I have no idea but I know they are definitely talking about something,” he told reporters at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. “That’s way above my pay grade.”

Hamm, 46, starred in the action comedy as Buddy alongside Ansel Elgort, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey and Lily James. The film was nominated for three Oscars this year, including Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing.

He added that the movie’s director, Edgar Wright, wouldn’t be opposed to the idea of a second film. “But that would be something that Edgar would love to do,” Hamm said. “That project was a labor of love for him. It came together so wonderfully.”

During the award show, there were also a lot of messages about female empowerment and the actor told reporters his mom was his role model. “I was raised by a single mom,” he shared. “I lost her when I was 10 but she’s kind of the one person I can point to and realize it’s not about being male or female, it’s about what you do in life.”

In January 2017, the actor also spoke to Us about his iconic role as Don Draper in the hit AMC series Mad Men, and said he doesn’t rewatch it as much as fans do because it’s “always” tough seeing himself on screen. “It’s always weird. Because inevitably, you’re gonna think something looks terrible. Or is terrible,” he said at the time. “And unfortunately, it’s the internet that points those things out.”

“Very often, someone online will tell you that it was [terrible], usually behind an anonymous screen name,” Hamm said. “I try to stay off the internet as it pertains to me.”

He added: “No, I watch myself enough, I don’t need to. I don’t sit at home and obsess.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!